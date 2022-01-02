Menu
Willie Jean "Coon Dog" Richmond
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Willie Jean "Coon Dog" Richmond

April 9, 1962 - December 25, 2021

Graveside service for Willie Richmond, 59, of Salem, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate.

Mr. Richmond, who passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 9, 1962 in Russell County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: former wife, Joanne Richmond of Salem, AL; two children, Willie (Carissa) Richmond, Jr. of Smiths Station, AL and Lisa (Reaundra Miles) Richmond; four grandchildren; a devoted friend, Vanessa Allen of Salem, AL; two brothers, Eddie (Dorothy) Richmond of Salem, AL and Jerrell (Linda) Richmond of Opelika, AL; one sister, Mary (Robert) Harris of Salem, AL; one aunt, Katie Rosie Richmond of Salem, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
