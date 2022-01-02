Willie Jean "Coon Dog" Richmond
April 9, 1962 - December 25, 2021
Graveside service for Willie Richmond, 59, of Salem, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate.
Mr. Richmond, who passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 9, 1962 in Russell County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: former wife, Joanne Richmond of Salem, AL; two children, Willie (Carissa) Richmond, Jr. of Smiths Station, AL and Lisa (Reaundra Miles) Richmond; four grandchildren; a devoted friend, Vanessa Allen of Salem, AL; two brothers, Eddie (Dorothy) Richmond of Salem, AL and Jerrell (Linda) Richmond of Opelika, AL; one sister, Mary (Robert) Harris of Salem, AL; one aunt, Katie Rosie Richmond of Salem, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 2, 2022.