Willie Frank "Big Will" Threat
1948 - 2021
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Willie Frank "Big Will" Threat

April 17, 1948 - March 5, 2021

Graveside service for Frank Threat, 72, of Auburn, Alabama, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Bernard Anderson, Officiating, Apostle Kathreen Vaughn, Eulogist.

Mr. Threat, who passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 17, 1948 in Macon County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Threat will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Many unforgettable memories of his life will forever be remembered and cherished by: his wife of 35 years, Lynda Finley-Threat; four sons, Branden Lakeith (Candi) Threat of Wetumpka, AL, LaQuentin Rashod (Tanisha) Thomas of Huntsville, AL, Shanard (Michelle) Pitts of Auburn, AL and Terrance Harley; one daughter, Kenyetta Lashae (Calvin) Glover of Auburn, AL; one sister, Minnie Ausby of Opelika, AL; one brother, Willie James (Julia) Threat of Opelika, AL; three brothers-in-law, Albert (Katie) Finley, Jr., of Huntsville, AL, Tim Finley of Auburn, AL and John Freeman of Syracuse, NY; three sisters-in-law, Jacqueline (Melvin) Dankins of Conyers, GA, Sharmila (Otis) Smith of Jacksonville, FL and Samantha (Cecil) Philpot of Auburn, AL; two aunts, Mary H. Threat and Bernice Threat both of Auburn, AL; twelve grandchildren, Eian Kyle Threat of Wetumpka, AL, Cameron Finley, Chauncey Finley, Eddie J. Foreman, Tocoya Pitts, Ketia Pitts, Dequavious Pitts, Kira Finley, Shatarious Pitts all of Auburn, AL, Kelelah R. Thomas, Kylee Thomas and Lillian Thomas all of Huntsville, AL; four great-grandchildren, Hailee Finley, ZyDarius Bronson, Journi-Finley and Chase Finley all of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 12, 2021.
Mar
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Rest in peace. Prayers for family.
Margaret Young Brown
March 13, 2021
Willie rest in peace, always remember you from your baseball days, fishing and the time that we work for The A&P them where the days
Bobby Welch
March 12, 2021
SENDING MY PRAYER TO YOU ALL. I KNOW THAT FRANK WILL BE MISSED BY HIS FAMILY. MAY GOD CONTINUE TO SEE YOU ALL TO BETTER DAYS AHEAD
STEPHANIE HOLSTICK.- SWANSON
March 12, 2021
