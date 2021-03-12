Willie Frank "Big Will" Threat
April 17, 1948 - March 5, 2021
Graveside service for Frank Threat, 72, of Auburn, Alabama, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Bernard Anderson, Officiating, Apostle Kathreen Vaughn, Eulogist.
Mr. Threat, who passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 17, 1948 in Macon County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Threat will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Many unforgettable memories of his life will forever be remembered and cherished by: his wife of 35 years, Lynda Finley-Threat; four sons, Branden Lakeith (Candi) Threat of Wetumpka, AL, LaQuentin Rashod (Tanisha) Thomas of Huntsville, AL, Shanard (Michelle) Pitts of Auburn, AL and Terrance Harley; one daughter, Kenyetta Lashae (Calvin) Glover of Auburn, AL; one sister, Minnie Ausby of Opelika, AL; one brother, Willie James (Julia) Threat of Opelika, AL; three brothers-in-law, Albert (Katie) Finley, Jr., of Huntsville, AL, Tim Finley of Auburn, AL and John Freeman of Syracuse, NY; three sisters-in-law, Jacqueline (Melvin) Dankins of Conyers, GA, Sharmila (Otis) Smith of Jacksonville, FL and Samantha (Cecil) Philpot of Auburn, AL; two aunts, Mary H. Threat and Bernice Threat both of Auburn, AL; twelve grandchildren, Eian Kyle Threat of Wetumpka, AL, Cameron Finley, Chauncey Finley, Eddie J. Foreman, Tocoya Pitts, Ketia Pitts, Dequavious Pitts, Kira Finley, Shatarious Pitts all of Auburn, AL, Kelelah R. Thomas, Kylee Thomas and Lillian Thomas all of Huntsville, AL; four great-grandchildren, Hailee Finley, ZyDarius Bronson, Journi-Finley and Chase Finley all of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 12, 2021.