Willie Lois Cobb Tolbert
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Willie Lois Cobb Tolbert

March 12, 1927 - January 8, 2022

Graveside service for Willie Tolbert, 94, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate.

Mrs. Tolbert, who passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Bethany House in Auburn AL, was born March 12, 1927, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish his memory: three sons, Willie (Gracie) Tolbert, Kim Tolbert both of Auburn, AL and Greg (Gail) Tolbert of Clovis, NM; four daughters, Rebecca Tolbert Walker, Jerri Tolbert Turnbough both of Auburn, AL, Donna (Houston) Melton of Opelika, AL and Gloria (Frederick) Lewis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; twenty-nine grandchildren, David, Jr., Cynthia , Harold, Teresa, Angelique, Stacy, Sonya, Michael, Tonia, Lacquetta, LaTonya, Adrian, Ryan, Stephen, Kelly, Antonio, LaDarrin, Meghan, Torrance, Terrence, Tavian, Jason, Chelsea, Daniel, Jaleesa, Kambria, Kamry, Kiya, and Andres Jr. forty-nine great grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews,, cousins, and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn Neloms
January 13, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Phyllis Stephens Reese & Family
Friend
January 13, 2022
Tameka, Gary and Jiya Lewis
January 12, 2022
Mrs Lois will be tremendously missed. She was always so funny and loved life. She will be missed greatly. Take your rest Queen. I love you!
Lynda Threat
January 12, 2022
