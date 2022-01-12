Willie Lois Cobb Tolbert
March 12, 1927 - January 8, 2022
Graveside service for Willie Tolbert, 94, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate.
Mrs. Tolbert, who passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Bethany House in Auburn AL, was born March 12, 1927, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
She leaves to cherish his memory: three sons, Willie (Gracie) Tolbert, Kim Tolbert both of Auburn, AL and Greg (Gail) Tolbert of Clovis, NM; four daughters, Rebecca Tolbert Walker, Jerri Tolbert Turnbough both of Auburn, AL, Donna (Houston) Melton of Opelika, AL and Gloria (Frederick) Lewis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; twenty-nine grandchildren, David, Jr., Cynthia , Harold, Teresa, Angelique, Stacy, Sonya, Michael, Tonia, Lacquetta, LaTonya, Adrian, Ryan, Stephen, Kelly, Antonio, LaDarrin, Meghan, Torrance, Terrence, Tavian, Jason, Chelsea, Daniel, Jaleesa, Kambria, Kamry, Kiya, and Andres Jr. forty-nine great grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews,, cousins, and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 12, 2022.