Willie "Pearl" Truitt
December 2, 1934 - February 18, 2021
Graveside service for Willie Truitt, 86, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Pastor Mattie Clark will officiate.
Mrs. Truitt, who passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home in Jacksonville, FL, was born December 2, 1934 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Truitt will be Friday, February 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Andrea Gaffney Ferguson, Bernadine Gaffney both of Opelika, AL, Michael (Carol) Gaffney and Bryan Keith (Katina) Billingslea both of Jacksonville, AL; a granddaughter as a daughter, LaShawnya Gaffney of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Cedric (Monica) Gaffney, Sr., Calvin (Tomonika) Ferguson, Jr., Lamar Gaffney, Nekia Gaffney, Tedd Gaffney and Kisha (Tamir) Gaffney-Shabazz; one sister, Lucille (Larry) Menifield of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Gilbert Dooley and Marvin Dooley both of Opelika, AL; a host of great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.