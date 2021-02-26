Menu
Willie "Pearl" Truitt
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Willie "Pearl" Truitt

December 2, 1934 - February 18, 2021

Graveside service for Willie Truitt, 86, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Pastor Mattie Clark will officiate.

Mrs. Truitt, who passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home in Jacksonville, FL, was born December 2, 1934 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Truitt will be Friday, February 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Andrea Gaffney Ferguson, Bernadine Gaffney both of Opelika, AL, Michael (Carol) Gaffney and Bryan Keith (Katina) Billingslea both of Jacksonville, AL; a granddaughter as a daughter, LaShawnya Gaffney of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Cedric (Monica) Gaffney, Sr., Calvin (Tomonika) Ferguson, Jr., Lamar Gaffney, Nekia Gaffney, Tedd Gaffney and Kisha (Tamir) Gaffney-Shabazz; one sister, Lucille (Larry) Menifield of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Gilbert Dooley and Marvin Dooley both of Opelika, AL; a host of great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Feb
27
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Rest in peace. Prayers to family.
Margaret Young Brown
February 28, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 26, 2021
