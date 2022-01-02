Menu
Willie Lee "Big Hardy" Welch Jr.
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Willie Lee 'Big Hardy' Welch, Jr.

July 31, 1961 - December 26, 2021

Funeral service for Willie Welch, 60, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home Carport, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Earnest Griggs will officiate.

Mr. Welch, who passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his home in Auburn, Alabama, was born July 31, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Welch will be Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted companion of thirty-five years, Diane Yancey of Loachapoka, AL; three children, Breanna (Keenan) Carson of Birmingham, AL, Carean Hunter of Hutto, TX and LaTasha Miller of Auburn, AL; six grandchildren, Jasime, Laila, TyQuavious, Darius, Michael and India; eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Cochran of Birmingham, AL, Edna Jackson of Syracuse, NY and Evora Jackson of Auburn, AL; one brother, Ira (Calmor) Jackson of Lafayette, AL; one uncle, Matthew Welch; a special friend, Janifur (Michael) Stringer of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Beverly Lockhart and famous
Family
January 3, 2022
Our sincere condolences to the family! Big Hardy will be truly missed! Rest on
Carolyn Neloms
January 2, 2022
