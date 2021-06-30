Wilma Powell Denney
September 19, 1928 - June 28, 2021
Wilma Powell Denney, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 19, 1928, in Duck Hill, Mississippi to Lois and Henry Powell and was the oldest daughter of two siblings.
After high school, Wilma moved to Memphis, Tennessee where she met the love of her life, Calvin Denney. Wilma and Calvin were married in 1948 and ultimately moved to Dothan, Alabama in 1957.
Wilma was a wonderful and generous mother to four children and a loving and supportive wife to her husband, Calvin. She was very active in the First Baptist Sunday School Class, Galloping Gourmet Supper Club, and the 21 Century Study Club. She also enjoyed playing bridge, shopping, and traveling among many other activities. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Frank) Jones and three sons, Dr. David (Nancy) Denney, Dr. Dan (Cathy) Denney and Stephen (Diane) Denney. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kirk (Brittan) Jones, Brad (Ashley) Denney, Joshua (Annie) Denney, Shannon (Peter) Brasovan and Kate (Justin) Martin.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; two siblings, James Powell, and Shirley Lamb; and her grandson, Kyle Jones.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on July 1st followed by a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Dothan, AL at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Dothan, AL or Day Springs Hospice.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Kirk Jones, Dr. Brad Denney, Dr. Joshua Denney, Dr. Justin Martin, and Peter Brasovan.
Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home and Crematory 334-983-6604
www.Sunset Memorial Park.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 30, 2021.