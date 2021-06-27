Winfred E. Quinton
October 17, 1949 - June 25, 2021
Winfred E. Quinton, 71 of Opelika, passed away at his home on Friday, June 25, 2021.
He was born on October 17, 1949 in Sylacauga, AL. Known to many as Wimp, he was a graduate of Opelika High School and a member of the varsity wrestling team. Winfred rodeoed much of his early life. He steer-wrestled and calf roped. It was at a rodeo that he met his wife Angie. Once married, Winfred began working for the city of Opelika with the Fire Department where he retired from after 36 years of service. Winfred always loved the rodeo but also became involved working on pit crews for different stock car teams for ARCA and NASCAR in the 90s-2000s. Winfred was a hard worker always working two jobs to provide for his family. He worked many of his early years at Youngs Incorporated then was employed by Bobby Parker at Parker Grassing, Inc. where he worked until recently. His grandchildren were his joy and he spent many afternoons with them riding the golf cart and walking his dog Blue.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Angie, his two children, William Quinton (Angel) of Opelika, AL, and Elizabeth Carpenter (Jason) of Smiths Station, AL. Three grandchildren, Steven and Jacob Knight, and William Quinton. He is also survived by a sister Virginia Waldrip (David) of Opelika, AL as well as many other relatives including in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Merron and Juanita Quinton.
Winfred was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard, AL.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 28 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 6pm-8pm. A funeral service will be Tuesday, June 29 at Providence Baptist Church (west campus) at 2pm with a burial following at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on his behalf to Providence Baptist Church.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.