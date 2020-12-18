Willie James "Tooty Bug" Ligon, Jr.
June 3, 1957 - December 12, 2020
Graveside service for Willie Ligon, 63, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Zion At the Hill A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, 3845 Lee Road 29, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Patrick Ivey will officiate.
Mr. Ligon, who passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home in Auburn, Alabama, was born June 3, 1957 in Macon County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Ligon will be Friday, December 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Belinda Ligon of Auburn, AL; daughter, Sumiko "Meek" Ligon of Birmingham, AL; one brother, Willie Lewis (Sadie) Ligon of Auburn, AL; four sisters, Mary Ligon of Atlanta, GA, Brenda (Kevin) Lewis of Opelika, AL, Diane Ivey of Columbus, GA and Sarah (Edward) Moss of Auburn, AL; brother-in-law, Orthella Calloway of Montgomery, AL; two special nephews, Demetrious Ligon of Opelika, AL and Linzie Askew of Atlanta, GA; devoted friends, Lorenza Finley, Marcus Calloway of Opelika, AL, Tony Lockhart and Anthony Walker both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 18, 2020.