Wuille James "Tooty Bug" Ligon Jr.
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Willie James "Tooty Bug" Ligon, Jr.

June 3, 1957 - December 12, 2020

Graveside service for Willie Ligon, 63, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Zion At the Hill A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, 3845 Lee Road 29, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Patrick Ivey will officiate.

Mr. Ligon, who passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home in Auburn, Alabama, was born June 3, 1957 in Macon County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Ligon will be Friday, December 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Belinda Ligon of Auburn, AL; daughter, Sumiko "Meek" Ligon of Birmingham, AL; one brother, Willie Lewis (Sadie) Ligon of Auburn, AL; four sisters, Mary Ligon of Atlanta, GA, Brenda (Kevin) Lewis of Opelika, AL, Diane Ivey of Columbus, GA and Sarah (Edward) Moss of Auburn, AL; brother-in-law, Orthella Calloway of Montgomery, AL; two special nephews, Demetrious Ligon of Opelika, AL and Linzie Askew of Atlanta, GA; devoted friends, Lorenza Finley, Marcus Calloway of Opelika, AL, Tony Lockhart and Anthony Walker both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Dec
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Zion At the Hill A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery
3845 Lee Road 29, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences, (sis-in-law) Brenda and family. Wow, I remember Tooty Bug as one of my first athletic heroes back at Beauregard and one of the big brothers that rode the bus. It's sad the effect of Covid-19 everywhere. Really great brother. Be comforted in your memories and the most sincere of prayers.
Kelvin Sims
December 19, 2020
Prayers And Condolences. David and Brenda Buckhanon
Brenda Buckhanon
December 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Reggie & Priscilla Strickland
Friend
December 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss, we are praying for your family, Earth has no sorrows that heaven can´t heal, Stay strong in the Lord!!
Mr. & Mrs. Earnest Grady
December 17, 2020
