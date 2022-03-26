Zoie Elizabeth VernonMarch 20, 2004 - March 22, 2022Zoie Elizabeth Vernon, was born to Matthew and Sherry Vernon in Opelika, Alabama on March 20, 2004 and passed away at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama on March 22, 2022. She was 18 years old.Zoie was predeceased by her Great grandfather, Allen Dean and her Great grandmother Eleanor Thrower.She is survived by her loving father Matthew and step-mom Tara; her beloved mother Sherry; sister Tori (Garrett) Malone; step-brothers Brandon and Gabriel; Paternal Grandmother Darlene Vernon, known as Mimi. From her dad's side she leaves behind aunts Marie (Jack) Ingersoll, Catherine (Brian) Crawford, Lucy (Kevin) Upchurch; uncles Joseph (Jenifer) Vernon, Richard (Nita) Vernon, Adam Hollingsworth and a host cousins which includes her cousin and best friend Morgan Vernon. On her mother's side she leaves behind her nieces, Bryleigh and Brooklynn and a nephew Brycen. Her grandparents, Larry (Janice) Thrower; Great grandmother Mozelle Dean; Aunt Donna (Joe) Harrelson; Uncle Scott (Christina) Thrower; Cousins, Falecia (Mitch) Cannon, Ryleigh, Blakeleigh, Kelsey (Travis) Bryant, Blake (Morgan) Harrelson, Dalton (Amiee) Thrower, Addison, Dawson, and Allison (Justin) Thrower.She also leaves behind her favorite pup, Diesel.A visitation for Zoie will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.Funeral services will be held at the West Campus of Providence Baptist Church on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm with Mark Carllock officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.