Duff, Lovina "Lee"December 20, 1928 - September 21, 2020Preceded in death by daughter, Justine Cunningham; and son, Patrick Cronin. Survived by son, Mike Cronin; daughter, Laura (Mike) Howell; sister, Charlotte Ohri; many grandchildren.GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, September 30, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE from 12-3pm at the Eagles Club, 201 S 24th St., Omaha, NE 68102. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171