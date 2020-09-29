Menu
Rita A. Smedra
Smedra, Rita A.

October 26, 1925 - September 23, 2020

ROSARY: Wednesday, September 30th, 9am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.), followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Legion of Mary, Nebraska Heart Association or Masses. Masks Requested.

To view a live broadcast of the Rosary, Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Rosary
9:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover St
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover St
Sep
30
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with Rita's family. I remember her as a very kind woman. I will miss seeing her around.
Debbie Wojcinski
September 27, 2020
what a wonderful lady whom we have known forever. peace to her and all of her family god bless
kathy and rich beninato
September 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
September 26, 2020