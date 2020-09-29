Smedra, Rita A.
October 26, 1925 - September 23, 2020
ROSARY: Wednesday, September 30th, 9am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.), followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Legion of Mary, Nebraska Heart Association
or Masses. Masks Requested.
To view a live broadcast of the Rosary, Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
