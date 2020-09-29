Liz was a good friend from back in the Assumption days when you were all young. You will be in my prayers as you adjust to life without your Mom here. Rejoicing for Liz, however. Peace and blessings, Bonnie.
Bonnie Beacom
September 28, 2020
Thanks, Liz, for all the memories and prayers. You ran a good race. I hope you and Mary are having coffee together! To Franc, Susie, and Beth, I love you all and will always be here for you. I'm sorry for this earthly loss of your mom. In Jesus' love always. Peace.
Irene L Urzendowski
September 27, 2020
Sympathies to Liz's family. I went to school with Liz and always enjoyed our get togethers with our class. She was a bright light and will be greatly missed.
LESLIE SHEEDER
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 26, 2020
Prayers for your family today and tomorrow, Diane Britson
Diane Britson
Friend
September 26, 2020
(((Liz))),
You were loved and are deeply missed. My friend, you have left my heart feeling broken with your passing. What a splendor to now be healed and with your Heavenly Family. My prayers are for all the family who also struggle with your passing. May your amazing life fill them today and in the future.
Until we meet again my Heavenly Angel. Your friend, Diane