Mundt, Michelle A.



June 30, 1971 - September 21, 2020



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 29th, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. Masks required at Mass and Graveside.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com