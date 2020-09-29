Robinson, Elexa Marie
May 30, 1997 - September 24, 2020
Preceded in death by baby girl, Ava Marie; great-grandparents, Vernon, Hattie, James, Lola and Eddie; and grandparents, Ronald and Anthony.
Survived by parents, Tiffany and Edward; siblings, Sara, Edward Jr., Cameron and Elijah; great grandmother, Helen; grandparents, Ada and Vernon (Marilyn) and Christine; boyfriend, Tep Davis; furbaby, Ace; many family and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 1, 12pm. VISITATION will begin at 10am Thursday morning at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Livestream link https://www.facebook.com/1573568072695754
.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com