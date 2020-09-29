Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elexa Marie Robinson
1997 - 2020
BORN
1997
DIED
2020
Robinson, Elexa Marie

May 30, 1997 - September 24, 2020

Preceded in death by baby girl, Ava Marie; great-grandparents, Vernon, Hattie, James, Lola and Eddie; and grandparents, Ronald and Anthony.

Survived by parents, Tiffany and Edward; siblings, Sara, Edward Jr., Cameron and Elijah; great grandmother, Helen; grandparents, Ada and Vernon (Marilyn) and Christine; boyfriend, Tep Davis; furbaby, Ace; many family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 1, 12pm. VISITATION will begin at 10am Thursday morning at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Livestream link https://www.facebook.com/1573568072695754.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Oct
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
To the Robinson Family and Friends of Elexa Robinson, it was a blessing to know Lexa. She truly was a beautiful soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Angela Randle and family.
Angela Randle
Friend
September 28, 2020
Such a beautiful woman like her momma. Sending our love, thoughts and prayers during this unsettling time. May God surround you with His strength and comfort.
Chantell Fender-Bendorf
September 28, 2020
I had the honor to work with Elexa. She was a joy to have at the office. She had a great smile, and was dependable, focused and goal driven. She will be missed. My sincere condolences to her family.
Bill Stowell
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 26, 2020