Witham, Cherry
February 16, 1944 - August 23, 2020
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 30, 3pm at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. A RECEPTION will be held outside following the Service at "The Abbey," 131st and Cuming St. Memorials - A bench in memory of Cherry will be placed at Burke High School. Contributions may be sent to Mindy Nelson, 828 N 131st Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154. Please Join us for a video cast of the service at https://boxcast.tv/view/cherry-witham-wzv73lu3imhcokwobh4e
. MASKS REQUIRED.
