Adams, Grandma Bennie



August 22, 1937 - September 26, 2020



Preceded in death by loving husband John Q. Adams; son Larry; daughter Frances; grandson Jay; parents Evans (Hattie) Wesley; and 7 siblings. Survived by children, Melinda (Jimmy), John (Joyce), Eddie (Regina), Patrice, Tim, and Steve; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister Ernestine Akon; and large extended family.



VISITATION: Friday, October 2, 11am-12pm, with HOME GOING SERVICE at 12pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

