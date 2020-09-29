Menu
Grandma Bennie Adams
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Adams, Grandma Bennie

August 22, 1937 - September 26, 2020

Preceded in death by loving husband John Q. Adams; son Larry; daughter Frances; grandson Jay; parents Evans (Hattie) Wesley; and 7 siblings. Survived by children, Melinda (Jimmy), John (Joyce), Eddie (Regina), Patrice, Tim, and Steve; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister Ernestine Akon; and large extended family.

VISITATION: Friday, October 2, 11am-12pm, with HOME GOING SERVICE at 12pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Oct
2
Service
12:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
