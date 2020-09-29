Kay, James W.
January 13, 1934 - September 26, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Roland and Fae Kay. Survived by wife of 61 years, Sandra Kay; sons, Jim (Linda) Kay, Gregg (Robin) Kay and Kurt (Mona) Kay; sister, Julie (Barney) Bauermeister; grandchildren, Grant, Jacob, Jason, Quinn, Greyson and Gueryn; many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758541
VISITATION Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, October 3, 2020 10 at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park
