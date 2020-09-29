Menu
Gene C. Elsasser
Elsasser, Gene C.

July 27, 1933 - September 27, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Mildred and Glenn; wives, Ruth and Jacquie; daughter, Debbie Enhom; and sister, Dee Hiatt. Survived by sons, Gary Elsasser (Kathy) and Dale Elsasser; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Nimerichter (Ed); and brother, Wayne Elsasser (Kathiey).

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, September 30th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 1st, 1pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
