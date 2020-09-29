Menu
Donald Mark O'Neill
O'Neill, Donald Mark

August 5, 1939 - September 27, 2020

D. Mark O' Neill passed away September 27, 2020. He was born August 5, 1939 in Spalding, NE to parents, Thomas and Margaret O'Neill.

Preceded in death by son, Brian J. O'Neill; parents; and siblings. Survived by wife, Patricia (Balsano) O'Neill; son, Mike O'Neill (Debbie); daughter, Kerri Mohnsen (Moose); daughter-in-law, Joan O'Neill; grandchildren: Madison Mohnsen, Patrick and Ryan O'Neill, Kyle and Jacob O'Neill; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends and family Thursday, October 1st from 9:30am to 11am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. Masks Required.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.