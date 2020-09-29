Holley, Mary C.October 26, 1934 - September 27, 2020Mary, age 85, was born in Carroll, IA, to Larry and Irma Rettenmaier. She graduated as a registered nurse from the St. Anthony Hospital School of Nursing in Carroll. Mary enjoyed her employment as a hospital RN for 40 years, devoting a lifetime of pediatric care to hundreds of children. During her last several years of nursing she was employed at Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha. Mary and her family were widely travelled and lived in Japan and Hawaii. She enjoyed playing the piano and creating blankets for children.Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Allen; daughters, Geri Dooling (Mike), and Joni Baker (Greg); son, David Holley (LeeAnn); 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Fay of Carroll; brother, David Rettenmaier (Marci) of Kansas City; and many nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Tuesday, Sept. 29th, 5–6:30pm, with a Vigil Service at 6:30pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with honors by the Omaha Chapter of the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, Sept. 30th, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. To view video of the service, look for a link on the Holley obituary at the website below. The family requests masks and social distancing. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to Boys Town National Research Hospital.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com