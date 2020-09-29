Naegele, Frances L. (Anderson)
July 22, 1927 - September 27, 2020
Age 93. Preceded in death by husband, Bernard and parents, Oscar and Mable Anderson. Survived by children: David Naegele, Diane Sorum (Bruce), Marilyn Kreifels (James), Deborah Naegele-Ashford, Marvin Naegele (Terri), Cindy Beam, Larry Naegele (Marie) and Michelle Lametti (Mario); 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Anderson and Edward Anderson; sister, Evelyn Montgomery; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, September 29th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 30th, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.) ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Hillcrest Hospice and the Alzheimer's Association
.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com