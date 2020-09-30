Smith, John W. "Jack"November 24, 1930 - September 27, 2020Survived by daughters: Cindy Jensen (Mike), Vickie Brown (Gordon), Betty Smith; sons: Tom Smith, Trace Smith (Lisa), Mark Smith (Judy); grandsons: Jeff Smith, Nick Zenor, Mitchell Smith, John Weise; granddaughters: Deborah Engelbarts (Anthony), Jennifer Denton (Seth), Ashley Stanley (Kyle); great-granddaughters: Sage Rose Stanley, Addison Engelbarts; sister-in-law, Clara Smith; brother, Tom Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by wife, Kathleen; granddaughter, Melissa Jensen; siblings: Ella Barnes, Rosie Jameson, Norman Smith.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church (8200 N. 30th St.). Visitation 5-7pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post 348 in Ft. Calhoun.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000