Preceded in death by his grandparents. Survived by his parents, Craig and Kathy Anderson; siblings, Jennifer (Eric) Lewis and Austin Anderson, nieces and nephews, Alara, Maelynne and Zyler; aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
The family requests that attendees wear their Husker Gear in Chris' memory.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel with interment in Voss Mohr Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Thursday, 5-7pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.