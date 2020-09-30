Anderson, Christopher Ian



March 8, 1980 - September 25, 2020



Preceded in death by his grandparents. Survived by his parents, Craig and Kathy Anderson; siblings, Jennifer (Eric) Lewis and Austin Anderson, nieces and nephews, Alara, Maelynne and Zyler; aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.



The family requests that attendees wear their Husker Gear in Chris' memory.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel with interment in Voss Mohr Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Thursday, 5-7pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Pacific Street Chapel



14151 Pacific Street



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

