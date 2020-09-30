Menu
Christopher Ian Anderson
1980 - 2020
BORN
1980
DIED
2020
Anderson, Christopher Ian

March 8, 1980 - September 25, 2020

Preceded in death by his grandparents. Survived by his parents, Craig and Kathy Anderson; siblings, Jennifer (Eric) Lewis and Austin Anderson, nieces and nephews, Alara, Maelynne and Zyler; aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

The family requests that attendees wear their Husker Gear in Chris' memory.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel with interment in Voss Mohr Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Thursday, 5-7pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
