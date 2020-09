Gilkerson, Sondra



September 21, 1980 - September 22, 2020



Sondra is survived by her father, Tony Gilkerson; two sons, Dominick Mayer, 19, and Elijah Gilkerson, 11, and many other family and friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Oct. 3rd, from 2-8pm, at Vennelyst Park, 9100 N 31st, in Omaha. There is a GoFundMe page for costs of cremation and celebration of life. Any leftover money will be divided between her two sons.