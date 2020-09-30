Menu
Merlin F. "Mel" McRoberts
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
McRoberts, Merlin F. "Mel"

October 28, 1933 - September 28, 2020

Omaha - Survived by wife, Virgie; children, Scott, Holly Finnigan; grandchildren: Britney (Travis) McLaughlin, Matthew Finnigan; family and friends.

The family will receive friends and family, Friday October 2nd, from 9:30-10:30am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, St. Joan Of Arc, 3122 S. 74th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. INTERMENT: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 12pm, Loup City Cemetery.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Joan Of Arc
3122 S. 74th St., Omaha, Nebraska
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joan Of Arc
3122 S. 74th St., Omaha, Nebraska
Oct
7
Interment
12:00p.m.
Loup City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
