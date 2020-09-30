Fleming, Robert A.
December 10, 1927 - September 26, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Louise; granddaughters, Christine Fleming and Melissa Allen; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by sons, Ronald (Linda) and Dennis (Elizabeth); daughters, Patricia Elsasser and Diane Warren; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren.
VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Hanscom Park United Methodist
Church.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234www.klsfuneralhome.com