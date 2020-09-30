Menu
Dorothy "Dotti" Bober
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Bober, Dorothy "Dotti"

February 5, 1934 - September 25, 2020

Dorothy "Dotti" Bober, age 86 of Bellevue, NE, passed away September 25, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1934 in Natick, MA. She is remembered for her kindness, special smile and faith!

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Helen and Walter Hartleb; brothers, Richard and Jimmy Hartleb; daughters, Mary Ann and Cathy Ann Bober; sons, David and James Bober. She is survived by her brothers: Don and Alvie Hartleb (Texas), Bob Hartleb (Florida), Roger Hartleb (Costa Rica); sisters: Gin Smith (New Hampshire), Peggy and Denis Bigwood (Florida); son, Mark Bober and Gretchen Hope (Rockland, Maine); daughters, Karen Bober (Bellevue), Rita Hansen (Omaha); granddaughters: Jennifer Bertino (Omaha), Heather Hansen (Omaha), Jessica and Daniel Gartman (Omaha); grandsons: Jim Hansen (Omaha) and David Bober (Omaha); great-granddaughters, Melody and Rose Hansen; great-grandson, John Bertino; daughter-in-law, Jane Bober (Omaha); .astly, and just as dear to her, were so many friends!

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 1pm via Zoom. Those interested are welcome to email Karen at [email protected] for the link.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
