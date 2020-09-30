Menu
Robert L. Limbeck
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Limbeck, Robert L.

October 10, 1960 - September 28, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Viola Limbeck; brother, Richard A. Limbeck; nephew, Scott Limbeck.

Survived by brothers, Ron (Sue) Limbeck, Randy (Joyce) Limbeck; sister-in-law, Donna Limbeck; nieces and nephews, Paul (Angela) Greise, Carrie (Andy) Copenharve, Kim (Andrew) Mook, Shannon (Steve) Calabrese, Danny (Sherry) Limbeck, Ashley Limbeck, Eric Limbeck, Justin (Sara) Limbeck; and many cousins and friends.

Private Family Service Thursday at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Robert was such a joy to sit and talk to - he was always pleasant and nice to everyone. He will be missed.
Cindy Bryant
cindy bryant
Friend
September 30, 2020