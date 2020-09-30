Bishop, Jerald L.
July 14, 1936 - September 24, 2020
Age 84. Jerald Lee Bishop "Jerry" was born on July 14, 1936 in Weldon (Decatur County), Iowa. He died on September 24, 2020 at his home due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. He is preceded in death by his father, Garrett Bishop. He is survived by his mother, Mildred Bishop; his wife, Rosemary; three daughters: Jeri Lynn Dinsmoor, Michelle Turkington (husband Ted), and Julie Bishop (husband Daniel Murman); five grandchildren: Jason Dinsmoor (wife Megan), Jordan Murman, Ian Turkington, Dillon Murman, and Sophia Turkington; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Jack Dinsmoor.
Because of Covid, private funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 11am at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak, and Cutler Mortuary, 7805 West Center Road. Memorials may be given to Rockbrook United Methodist Church or Tangier Shrine Center.
To view a live broadcast of the Service and Family Video, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
