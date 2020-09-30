Polak, Patsy R.
Age 74
Patsy R. Polak, of Venice, NE, formerly of South Omaha, and Inez, KY died Sept. 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Frank; parents, Millard and Myrtle Stepp; brothers, Wilfred, Bill, John Boone, and Tom Stepp; and sisters, Opal, Glendyne, Cleo, and Lucille.
Survived by daughters, Teresa, and husband Todd Perkins of Yutan; and Frances Nordin of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Emily, Lydia, Adam, and Eli Perkins, and Silas Nordin; great-granddaughter, Riley Perkins; and the love of her life, Gale Rawson.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION with the family Wednesday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. Memorials to the American Cancer Society
.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com