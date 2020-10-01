Menu
Donald Mark O'Neill
O'Neill, Donald Mark

August 5, 1939 - September 27, 2020

The family will receive friends and family Thursday, October 1st from 9:30am to 11am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. Masks Required.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St.
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St.
a loved one
September 30, 2020
I am so sorry and share in your pain in this difficult time. I know through your faith you will find some comfort as the days and months pass knowing Don is in a happy place, reunited with his loved ones and looking out for us. What a happy reunion and greeting for him on the other side that must have been with AO. They will be there waiting for us all too. With Deepest Sympathy and prayers for your strength in the coming days.
Fritz Buglewicz
September 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss Mike and family thinking of you at this time d
Tony and Becky Peska
September 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Betty Hitchler (Boo) sends her thoughts and prayers as well.
Dennis and Joan Goodrich
September 29, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
September 29, 2020