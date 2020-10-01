I am so sorry and share in your pain in this difficult time. I know through your faith you will find some comfort as the days and months pass knowing Don is in a happy place, reunited with his loved ones and looking out for us. What a happy reunion and greeting for him on the other side that must have been with AO. They will be there waiting for us all too. With Deepest Sympathy and prayers for your strength in the coming days.

Fritz Buglewicz September 29, 2020