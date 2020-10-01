O'Neill, Donald Mark
August 5, 1939 - September 27, 2020
The family will receive friends and family Thursday, October 1st from 9:30am to 11am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. Masks Required.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com