Kriebs, Kristi A.



May 13, 1960 - September 28, 2020



Omaha - Kristi Ann Kriebs was born May 13, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Eugene and Cathy (Anderson) Kriebs. She passed away on September 28, 2020. She was 60 years old. Kristi loved life, her family and her animals.



Survived by mother, Cathy McKenna; father, Eugene (Lu Anne) Kriebs; sisters, Karra David) Ewer, Amy (Jeff) Allbaugh; daughter, Kirstin Peyton; son, Paul (Jenny) Peyton; grandchildren: Olivia Lewis, Kennadi Petyon and Carter Peyton.



VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm; SERVICE: 9am Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE.



