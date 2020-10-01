Menu
Robert E. White
White, Robert E.

December 10, 1934 - September 28, 2020

Preceded in death by grandchildren, Ben Holbrook and Mackensey White. Survived by wife, Joan; children: Robert (Gretchen) White, Randall "Randy" (Staci) White, Cheryl (Dennis) Holbrook, Tim (Stacey) White; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION begins Friday, 12pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
a loved one
September 30, 2020
My prayers are for you I know he's at peace and he loved each of you but this isn't the end he'll see you again till than he'll be watching over you love you all
Linda Sigmund
September 30, 2020