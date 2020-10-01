Gollehon, Eugene Merle
October 29, 1927 - September 29, 2020
Preceeded in death by wife, Ellene; brother, Charles; and sister, Louise. Survived by wife, Audrey; sons, Grant Gollehon, Steve Gollehon (Kim), Michael Gollehon (Julie); daughter, Laurie Hamzhie (Bijan); Susan Harsin (Darren), Dan Miller (Kelley), Tammy Johnson (Rocky); grandchildren, Gene, James, Clifford, Brent, Blake, and Emma; sister, Lucille Goodier.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 3, at 11am at Waters Edge Church, 19600 Harrison St., Gretna, NE 68028. Memorial contributions to Christ Community Church or donor's choice. Please visit YouTube.com/weomaha,
for live feed of memorial service.
