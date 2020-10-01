Menu
Gary Lee Mousel
Mousel, Gary Lee

November 2, 1941 - September 30, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, October 4th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. SERVICES: Monday, October 5th, 10am, West Center Chapel to Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

Complete notice later.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

