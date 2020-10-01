Menu
Joan C. Spain
Spain, Joan C.

July 20, 1934 - September 28, 2020

Age 86. Preceded in death by husband Francis M. Spain. Survived by children: Kelly Karkosky (Steve), Matthew F. Spain (Betz Krutak), Patricia "Tish" Marcum (Greg), and Maureen Lampe (Jerry); grandchildren: Alan, Lauren, Jacob, Tabitha, Megan, Nathan, Liam, Blake, Jessica, Jimmy, Morgan, and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Sunday, Oct. 4, 3–5pm, with a Rosary at 5pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Oct. 5, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. To view video of the service, look for a link on the Spain obituary at the website below. The family requests masks and social distancing. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
