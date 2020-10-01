Menu
Bruce D. Vosburg
Vosburg, Bruce D.

June 17, 1943 - May 20, 2020

MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, October 3rd, 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Perpetual Memorial Fund or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
I am very sorry for the death of my friend and long time law partner. I regretted very much being unable to attend the memorial service but Im sure you will understand that I am avoiding public meetings. It will provide more spacing for those who can attend. Charles Rob Robinson
Charles Robinson
September 28, 2020