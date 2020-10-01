Vosburg, Bruce D.
June 17, 1943 - May 20, 2020
MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, October 3rd, 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Perpetual Memorial Fund or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com