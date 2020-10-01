Chesen, Vicki
September 5, 1937 - September 28, 2020
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nettie and Sol Brooks; and her dad, Maurice Lasensky. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Chesen; her children, Mark (Andrea) Chesen, Lisa (Ken) Chaiken, and Stacie (Jason) Metz; and her grandchildren: Alex Chesen, Cameron Chesen, Jana Berkowitz, Adam Chaiken, Louis Chaiken, Benjamin Brodkey, Julia Brodkey, and Elizabeth Brodkey (and Henry Conrad Metz).
Because of COVID, private funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, at 10am. Please join on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84442771603
and wear bright colored clothes in her honor. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
JEWISH FUNERAL HOME
402-556-9392