Stock, Donna J.
July 26, 1933 - September 29, 2020
Age 87, of Murdock, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Clara (Neuman) Vogler; and husband, Richard Stock. Survived by children, Pam (Allan) Campbell of MN, Jeff Stock of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ben (Nicole) Campbell, Stacey (Matt) Noa, Alex (Chrissy) Campbell, and Whitney (Chris) Zaleski; great-grandchildren, Brodi and Tegan Campbell; Campbell, Caden and Molly Noa; Parker and Sutton Campbell; brother, Don Vogler of Louisville, NE.
Private family graveside service at Callahan Cemetery on Oct. 3, 2020. PUBLIC VISITATION: Friday, October 2, 2020, from 1-8pm, with family greeting friends 6-8pm. For the health and safety of all, masks and social distancing will be required while in the building. Memorial to Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Murdock, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
