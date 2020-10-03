Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary L. Anderson
Anderson, Gary L.

February 3, 1946 - September 28, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 3rd, 10am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (5419 N. 114th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
2
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
5419 N. 114th St
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Diane and I extend our sympathy. Gary was a good friend. We will miss his advice and good conversation.
Carl Lorenzen
October 1, 2020
Nancy Karnofski
September 30, 2020
Dear Jeanne and family: Please accept my sincere sympathy. Gary was a gentle soul. I never heard him complain during his illness. I loved the way he would reach out and squeeze your hand Jeanne, when you passed his pew while going to receive Holy Communion. I can tell there was great live between you. Your memories , Im sure, are beautiful. God bless you and help you through this difficult time.
Judy Weis
September 29, 2020