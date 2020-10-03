Dear Jeanne and family: Please accept my sincere sympathy. Gary was a gentle soul. I never heard him complain during his illness. I loved the way he would reach out and squeeze your hand Jeanne, when you passed his pew while going to receive Holy Communion. I can tell there was great live between you. Your memories , Im sure, are beautiful. God bless you and help you through this difficult time.

Judy Weis September 29, 2020