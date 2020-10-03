Menu
Jerald L. Bishop
Bishop, Jerald L.

July 14, 1936 - September 24, 2020

Because of Covid, private funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 11am at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak, and Cutler Mortuary, 7805 West Center Road. Memorials may be given to Rockbrook United Methodist Church or Tangier Shrine Center.

To view a live broadcast of the Service and Family Video, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
Jerry was the Good Samaritan of modern day. Always sharing with others in such a Loving way. Had the opportunity to see the service. Many thanks for having a friend like Jerry.
Allen and Jane Marsh
October 3, 2020
Pam Mejstrik
October 1, 2020
William Dinsmoor
October 1, 2020