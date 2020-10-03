Bishop, Jerald L.
July 14, 1936 - September 24, 2020
Because of Covid, private funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 11am at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak, and Cutler Mortuary, 7805 West Center Road. Memorials may be given to Rockbrook United Methodist Church or Tangier Shrine Center.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.