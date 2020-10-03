Menu
Eleanor C. Mach
Mach, Eleanor C.

February 2, 1926 - September 29, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 3rd, 10am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
2
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Ave.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
a loved one
October 2, 2020
Chris and family. Eleanor was a wonderful person. Of all the people I met while working at Mutual I have always thought she was the finest . She will be missed.
David Gray
October 1, 2020