Joyce A. Vieux
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Vieux, Joyce A.

October 12, 1930 - September 30, 2020

Age 89. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Leroy; parents and 10 brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Linda Sutherland (Todd Porter), Roy (Katie), Carolyn (Steve) Stodola, Kenny; grandchildren, Dawn (Chris), Jason (Jennifer), Meghan, Amanda, Marissa (Ray), Josh, Jake, Sam; great grandchildren, Kasey, Zach, Keegan, Titus, Dylan, Peighton, Emery, Presley, Briella, Amelia; great-great grandchildren, Rory and Riley; and a host of other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: 3-5pm Sunday at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, October 5, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - www.RoederMortuary.com

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Oct
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.