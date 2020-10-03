Frye, Dean E. Jr.
Age 76
Of Omaha, NE. Passed away on September 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean Sr. and Bette; brother, Rick. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Chris; daughter, Deanna (Jeff); son, David; daughter, Diane (Troy); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Eldon) Moser; brothers, Ron (Sharon), Mark (Lori); many nieces and nephews.
A Private Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 10th. Memorials to the American Heart Association
.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.