Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dean E. Frye Jr.
Frye, Dean E. Jr.

Age 76

Of Omaha, NE. Passed away on September 29, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean Sr. and Bette; brother, Rick. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Chris; daughter, Deanna (Jeff); son, David; daughter, Diane (Troy); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Eldon) Moser; brothers, Ron (Sharon), Mark (Lori); many nieces and nephews.

A Private Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 10th. Memorials to the American Heart Association.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Chris, so sorry about Dean's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Gloria Jorgensen
October 4, 2020