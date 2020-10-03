Menu
L. Geraldine Edmonds
Edmonds, L. Geraldine

Age 89

L. Geraldine Edmonds of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron; sister, Beatrice; and brother, John Polen. Survivors include her children, Barbara Nielsen and husband Mike of Missouri Valley, IA; Raymond Edmonds of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 10-11am, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA, with burial immediately following at Soldier Valley Cemetery in Pisgah, IA.

HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME

310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
