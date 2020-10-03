Edmonds, L. Geraldine



Age 89



L. Geraldine Edmonds of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron; sister, Beatrice; and brother, John Polen. Survivors include her children, Barbara Nielsen and husband Mike of Missouri Valley, IA; Raymond Edmonds of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 10-11am, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA, with burial immediately following at Soldier Valley Cemetery in Pisgah, IA.



HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME



310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.