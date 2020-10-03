My condolences to George's family, his wife, children and friends. Although I haven't seen George in a while he was always very nice to me, crazy and larger than life he was fiercely protective and loyal to his circle as they were for him. A true friend! As crazy as he was he was loved my most! I know there will be lots of shots in his honor! A few years back I tried to get him to the army navy game as I had 2 extra tickets for him and Liam, because he said he always wanted to take him, but he had already left for NE... we said maybe next year?! I'm sorry that day never came. George, I hope you are at peace. Rest easy! My prayers are for all those left behind, that they find the strength to get through this difficult time. RIP

Catherine Petrous Friend October 2, 2020