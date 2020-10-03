Menu
George Reilly
Reilly, George R., Sgt. 1st Class (Ret)

September 27, 2020

Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Reilly; his two sons, Liam Reilly and Payton Reilly; and his three step sons, Andrew Lapitan, Ryan Bailey and Joshua Bailey. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends and fellow service members.

Rest In Peace George and God Bless. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial to be held at The American Legion Post #1 located at 7811 Davenport, Omaha, NE on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 2-6pm

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The American Legion Post #1
7811 Davenport, Omaha, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
27 Entries
My condolences to all friends and family. George...my "brother from another Mother" see you on the next patrol.
Dave Seaman
October 5, 2020
No words known ya for over 30years
Mitch Morreale
October 5, 2020
I'm heartboken for family and friends. George made me smile everytime I saw him and will miss him greatly. One of a kind person...
Kerry Anderson
October 4, 2020
Rest In Peace George ! I will miss so much your a great friend to me my heart is broken but i know u are a Angel shining over all of us! =O=O=”=
Kathleen Barbagallo
October 4, 2020
George you will be sorely missed d<ú<ød=O<û=O<û RIP <9My condolences to his Family & Many Freinds.
Danny Coughlin
October 4, 2020
We only wish that your family can find some peace during this time. Prayers and Hugs. Love you both. =
Dave and Becca Lantz
October 4, 2020
My husband & I extend our deepest condolences to your family as we just learned of this sad news today. Were fairly new neighbors & had the pleasure of talking to George on a few different occasions.
Marv & Trish Ellis
October 4, 2020
Loved you and will continue to love you my friend, brother and occasional disagreeing big sister, but through it all theres always been love. Thank you for being a shining light to us all. You are greatly missed Georgie Porgie. Give my dad a big hug for me.d
Yolanda Voss
October 4, 2020
Dear George Sarge... Your amazing sense of humor,your helping hand always there for everyone, a TRUE HERO in every sense of the word,you will be greatly missed here in Jersey... My hand over your heart will hold a special place in my life for you along with so many fun memories shared at post 69... I light a white candle to you each day & I pray that your soul has embraced the kind of peace & freedom you longed for... My heartfelt condolences go out to your family... Love, (Miss) Lori xo
Lori Michalski
October 4, 2020
We love you like a brotherd You are a lite that shines to so many always in our Hearts RIP my Angel d
Keith and Dee
October 4, 2020
George we missed your music and your Jeep in the neighborhood. I loved your music. My kids and grandkids admired your soldier spirit. They felt safe with you here. They are sad Sgt. Sir is gone . Gone but not forgotten.
Mary Maguire-Redler
October 4, 2020
My prayers go out Carrie and family. I didn't know Sarge long but what I knew of him he was a great husband, father and a friend. He will really be missed. R.I.P my friend.
Kathy Secret
October 4, 2020
Carrie and Family: I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Remember George will always be with you in your heart. I am sending love and prayers to you and your family. Love, Josie Magistro (Tasha's Mom)
Josie L Magistro
October 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the entire Reilly family and friends. You will be missed by many my friend.
Dean Morris & family.
October 4, 2020
One of the best guys I ever new. Sorry for everyones loss
Timmy scalley
October 4, 2020
Rest in Peace Sarge.
Mikey Jones
October 4, 2020
I love you uncle George watch over us =™=™=O
Keith Everett Jr
October 4, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to the family. You will truly be missed R.I.P my brother. d
Darryl Allen
October 4, 2020
My thoughts & prayers for Carrie & family. I didn't know Sgt that well but I saw how much compassion he had at the benefit for Carrie at The Legion. He was friendly, had a great smile & touched a lot of lives. May he rest in peace!
Judi Hockabout
October 4, 2020
a loved one
October 4, 2020
Loved your smile and your graceful way. You will be missed.
Cyndie Reitz
October 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss.prayers are being said for you and your family.
Shirley Cloyd
October 3, 2020
Still seems so unreal. You are deeply missed. Love you Brother. Rest easy.
Alan
October 3, 2020
I was Georges supervisor for a year-and-a-half. He had the most magnetic personality I have ever been aroundeveryone who met him liked him. He made me laugh like no one else. George had a great physical strength, and an incomparable work ethic. Georges passing is a shock, and I will greatly miss him. I hope he is now at peace.
Eric Fredrickson
October 3, 2020
George, I will always be thankful that I had the opportunity to get to know you in this life and to call you a friend. Both Kathy & I are deeply saddened by your passing, I will always be thankful that we had that short time together & we will never forget that guy who made us laugh, cooked us dinner and shared those stories out on the deck in the evenings at our home in Evans. Rest in Peace my friend I hope you're in a better place and at peace now. You are definitely one of the few friends I would like to see again on the other side. We'll miss you like crazy. Until then, Ken & Kathy
Ken Manfredi
October 2, 2020
My condolences to George's family, his wife, children and friends. Although I haven't seen George in a while he was always very nice to me, crazy and larger than life he was fiercely protective and loyal to his circle as they were for him. A true friend! As crazy as he was he was loved my most! I know there will be lots of shots in his honor! A few years back I tried to get him to the army navy game as I had 2 extra tickets for him and Liam, because he said he always wanted to take him, but he had already left for NE... we said maybe next year?! I'm sorry that day never came. George, I hope you are at peace. Rest easy! My prayers are for all those left behind, that they find the strength to get through this difficult time. RIP
Catherine Petrous
Friend
October 2, 2020
R. I. P. George ( Sarge ) You were truly a good person and a good friend to my family. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Chris Oehlmann
Friend
October 2, 2020