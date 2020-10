Lieb, Jack J.



July 2, 1940 - September 20, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Lillian and Charles Lieb; and sister, Linda Lieb Goodman. Survived by Gail, Dana, Josh and Beata, Gus, and Charlotte Lieb; many relatives and friends. Graduated from Creighton University. Grew up in Omaha, but spent most of his life in South Carolina as a psychologist.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.