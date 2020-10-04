Brooks, Pamela D.
May 8, 1970 - September 29, 2020
Survived by parents, Ernest and Diane Brooks, Sr.; brother, Ernest W. Brooks, Jr.; nieces, Jasmyn and Marisa; nephew, Trey; a host of extended family and friends. Pamela was a member of the Omaha Blind Association and enjoyed annual trips with her SJMTF family.
FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11am with VISITATION 1 hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Interment: St. John's Cemetery.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue
402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.