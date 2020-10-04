Menu
Pamela D. Brooks
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
Brooks, Pamela D.

May 8, 1970 - September 29, 2020

Survived by parents, Ernest and Diane Brooks, Sr.; brother, Ernest W. Brooks, Jr.; nieces, Jasmyn and Marisa; nephew, Trey; a host of extended family and friends. Pamela was a member of the Omaha Blind Association and enjoyed annual trips with her SJMTF family.

FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11am with VISITATION 1 hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Interment: St. John's Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
RIP Pam. You won't be forgotten. Your homegirl from First Data pose.
Veronica smith
October 5, 2020
To the Brooks family, my condolences. May you find the love and support and comfort from friends in the coming days.
Kim OHara Sautter
October 5, 2020
Diane, thinking of you during this difficult time. You have my deepest condolences.
Sheryl Barnett
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss may God bless you and your family . Prayers are with you and your family d
The Williams family in Texas
October 4, 2020