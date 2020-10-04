Lewis, Lois Rae (Erlewine)
February 22, 1931 - September 30, 2020
Lois Rae Lewis, 89, of Omaha, NE passed away on September 30, 2020. The daughter of Lester and Marie Erlewine, she was born February 22, 1931 in Omaha, NE. After graduating from North High School in Omaha, she married Richard "Dick" Lewis in 1948 and three sons were born to them over the course of several years. Lois enjoyed sewing and (for a time) golf and Square Dancing. Dick and Lois wintered in Arizona for many years.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents; her brother, Leslie; and her son, Michael. Lois is survived by her children, Richard Lewis, Randel (Barbara) Lewis; and grandchildren, Lisa (Cory) Kaiser, Trent (Aimee) Lewis, Elonie (Kevin) Sheen, Carrie (Shad) Irish, Dwight Lewis, and Scott Lewis; numerous great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Family Services.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.