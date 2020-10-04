Johnson, Derold D.
October 5, 1932 - October 1, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Irene; parents, Andrew and Clara; brothers; and sister. Survived by daughters, Cindy (Ray) Wagner and Jenny (Joe) Dukich; son, Steve; grandchildren Raymond, Hannah and Ryan Wagner, Erin (Nolan) May, Andrea (Dirk) Chatelain; 7 great grandchildren.
Private Family Service with Interment at the Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne, NE.
