Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Derold D. Johnson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Johnson, Derold D.

October 5, 1932 - October 1, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Irene; parents, Andrew and Clara; brothers; and sister. Survived by daughters, Cindy (Ray) Wagner and Jenny (Joe) Dukich; son, Steve; grandchildren Raymond, Hannah and Ryan Wagner, Erin (Nolan) May, Andrea (Dirk) Chatelain; 7 great grandchildren.

Private Family Service with Interment at the Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne, NE.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.